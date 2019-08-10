Couple Reunited With Stolen Dog After 2 Years

Gregory and Victoria Hudler are reunited with their dog Jodie, an Australian shepherd, in Morristown, New Jersey.

A couple who are military veterans were reunited with their dog in New Jersey on Saturday, two years after their pup was stolen.

Gregory and Victoria Hudler last saw their Australian shepherd, Jodie, in 2017. They were stationed in North Carolina and had asked a distant relative to watch their then 10-month-old puppy for a few weeks after the birth of their first child, according to Wing of Rescue.

Instead, the relative never returned Jodie, stopped communicating and disappeared.

Then, last week, Jodie turned up at a shelter in rural Tennessee, which scanned her microchip and contacted Gregory Hudler.

The dog was flown by Wings of Rescue to be reunited with the couple in Morristown.

The family has since retired from the military and lives near Philadelphia.