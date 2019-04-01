Alleged NJ Kidnappers in Child Minivan Sex Attack Nabbed in North Carolina: U.S. Marshals - NBC New York
Alleged NJ Kidnappers in Child Minivan Sex Attack Nabbed in North Carolina: U.S. Marshals

Published 22 minutes ago | Updated 15 minutes ago

    What to Know

    • A couple has been apprehended in North Carolina on kidnapping and sex attack charges involving a 15-year-old girl in Union County, NJ

    • Officials say the couple grabbed the girl and put her in a minivan; the woman allegedly held the girl down during the sex attack

    • Both the man and woman face charges of aggravated sex assault of a minor and kidnapping

    A couple who allegedly kidnapped a 15-year-old girl in New Jersey and sexually attacked her in a minivan -- the woman holding the girl down throughout the horror -- has been arrested by U.S. Marshals in North Carolina, officials said. 

    Oscar Baker and Stephanie Charles fled the tri-state area, taking a train out of Penn Station in Newark to the south, after the March 16 attack in Union County, the U.S. Marshals Service said Monday. 

    Details on where the alleged attack happened weren't immediately clear. Authorities allege Charles held the girl down in the van while Baker committed the sex attack. It wasn't clear what happened to the girl in the immediate aftermath, nor was it clear if she had any relationship to the couple prior.

    The Union County Prosecutor's office obtained a warrant charging the couple with aggravated sex assault of a minor and kidnapping and the U.S. Marshals New York/New Jersey Regional Fugitive Task Force, Newark Division took the case up March 20. Two days later, Baker and Charles were taken into custody at a Motel 6 in Charlotte, North Carolina.

    It wasn't clear when they might return to New Jersey to face charges, nor was it known if either defendant had an attorney.

