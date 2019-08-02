Couple Found Dead in Bathtub, Floor of Brooklyn Apartment

What to Know A couple was found dead in the bathtub and floor of a Brooklyn apartment Friday afternoon, police said

A couple was found dead in the bathtub and floor of a Brooklyn apartment Friday afternoon, police said.

Cops responded to a call just before 3 p.m. on Rockaway Parkway in Canarsie. When they arrived, officers found two people unconscious and unresponsive — a 54-year-old man in the tub, and a 59-year-old woman on the floor of the bedroom, according to police.

The two, who have not been identified, were pronounced dead at the scene. No arrests have been made and an investigation is ongoing.

The NYC medical examiner has not yet determined a cause of death.