The ice skating rink at Rockefeller Center is an iconic part of the holiday season.

The lights, music and tree help to create memories that last a lifetime. But, for some couples, it serves as the backdrop to the question, “Will you marry me?”

The rink has become an increasingly romantic place where time and time again we have seen proposals take place.

One such couple is Maritza and Matthew Dancsecs. Eighteen years ago, the Mountain Lakes, New Jersey, couple became engaged at the rink.

The couple did one of the first “empty-rink” proposals in 2001 before the fancy formal packages were established.

According to Matthew, he had to convince the manager on duty at that time to help him out with the proposal and personally clear the ice rink for them. The romantic occasion was captured on a shaky camera manned by the same employee Matthew persistently hounded for assistance.

“He took the video cam and we came out here and he started kicking everybody off the ice, yelling and screaming – it’s really hilarious,” Matthew recalled.

Although a lot of choreography goes into play when proposing, Maritza says that she had no idea what was taking place at that time years ago.

“I was completely shocked and surprised and so fearful because everybody was being asked to leave and we were staying on the ice,” she said, adding she thought they were breaking the rules.

Since that memorable day 18 years ago, proposals have become increasingly popular at the rink.

Rink supervisor Nelson Corporan says that they practically see one proposal almost every session.

Today, those looking to pop the question are offered various formal packages to assist them in making the moment as memorable as possible – and it costs a pretty penny!

Suitors who want to stage a proposal on the ice must purchase them online at www.therinkatrockcenter.com. They select a date, time and type of proposal – and reserve the window online. Each proposal ends with a champagne toast.

You can drop off a CD in advance to have a specific song play and the proposal will happen at the end of the skating session. It’s first-come, first-serve – and there are three types of proposals packages ranging from $350 to $1,050.

The rink is so special to the Dancesecs that they renewed their vows – and brought their three children along to where it all began!

“It was really nice,” Matthew said. “It was a great evening.”