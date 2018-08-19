Couple Charged With Plotting to Murder Ex-Wife in NJ: Prosecutor - NBC New York
Couple Charged With Plotting to Murder Ex-Wife in NJ: Prosecutor

Published 2 hours ago | Updated 9 minutes ago

    What to Know

    • A couple is charged with hiring a hitman to kill the man's ex-wife in New Jersey

    • Police say they thought they were meeting a hitman but it was actually an undercover officer

    • The couple lives in Indiana but the man used to live in Woodbridge

    A man and his girlfriend are accused of plotting to murder the man's ex-wife in New Jersey, police and prosecutors said. 

    Narsan Lingala, 54, and Sandya Reddy, 51, were charged with conspiracy to commit murder and attempted murder, according to Middlesex County prosecutors and Woodbridge police.  

    The pair met with an undercover police officer Saturday afternoon to hire him to murder Lingala's ex-wife, officials said. The investigation had been going on for three months. 

    Lingala used to live in Woodbridge. The pair now live in Noblesville, Indiana. 

    It wasn't clear whether the couple had attorneys. 



