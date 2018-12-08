What to Know A correction officer died after he shot his ex-girlfriend and her current boyfriend inside a home in Yonkers

All three worked for as correction officers for the Westchester County Department of Correction, police said

The two victims are in critical condition, according to police. The shooter may have died of a self-inflicted gunshot

A correction officer who died after he shot his ex-girlfriend and her current boyfriend — both of whom are also correction officers — may have turned his gun on himself, police said.

The female correction officer and her boyfriend were inside a home on Buckingham Road in Yonkers around 11:32 p.m. on Friday when the woman’s ex-boyfriend, identified by police as Edward Quinoy, 40, of Tarrytown, forced his way inside through a sliding glass door and shot at the two, Yonkers police said.

Police say one or both of the victims shot back at Quinoy.

All three officers were shot several times, according to police. Quinoy had a gunshot wound to his head that may have been self-inflicted.

The boyfriend’s mother, who was in another room, heard the gunshots and called 911, police said.

The two victims were taken to the hospital in critical condition. Quinoy was pronounced dead at the hospital, according to police.

All three correction officers worked for the Westchester County Department of Correction, police said.

Several guns were recovered at the scene, and an investigation is ongoing.

Quinoy had worked for Westchester County for ten years, the county said Saturday.

In a statement, County Executive George Latimer requested privacy for the victims "as they valiantly attempt to recover."

"Our thoughts and prayers are with these two correction officers and their fellow members of service during this extremely difficult time," he said.