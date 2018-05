A local pet advocate group is asking for help finding an adorable Yorkie/Corgi mix who was stolen from outside a Brooklyn business on Wednesday.

Security cameras captured a man and woman pushing a stroller in the area on Fourth Street around 4 p.m. They were seen taking the dog, named Oliver, along with its food and water bowls, and walking off toward Marcy Avenue, according to the group, Lost and Found Pets in Brooklyn.

If you've seen Oliver or the people in the photo, reach out to authorities.