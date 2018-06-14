Stranger Smashes Metal Box Into Woman's Face on Manhattan Street in Apparent Bias Attack: NYPD - NBC New York
Stranger Smashes Metal Box Into Woman's Face on Manhattan Street in Apparent Bias Attack: NYPD

By Ashley Serianni

Published 2 hours ago | Updated 1 minute ago

    Police in Manhattan are looking for a woman who smashed another woman in the face with a large metal box in an apparent bias attack.

    The victim, a 57-year-old white woman, said she was walking on Warren Street in Tribeca when a black woman approached her and hit her in the face with the metal box on May 31, police said. The suspect made an anti-white statement, then ran off.

    The victim was treated for a cut to the face at NYU Langone Medical Center. 

    The suspect is thought to be in her 30s, and was carrying a silver and black metal box.

    Anyone with information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477).

