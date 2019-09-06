What to Know Police in New Jersey are searching for a 29-year-old woman wanted in connection to a string of armed robberies

Newark Police are seeking information on the whereabouts of Hope Lee Kelly, of Newark, also known as Hope Lee

Kelly is wanted in connection with two armed robberies in Newark, of a store and gas station, and one in Hillside, police say

Police in New Jersey are searching for a 29-year-old woman wanted in connection to a string of armed robberies.

Newark Police are seeking information on the whereabouts of Hope Lee Kelly, of Newark, also known as Hope Lee.

Kelly is wanted in connection with two armed robberies in Newark, of a store and gas station, and one in Hillside, police say.

Kelly has been charged with eight counts of a variety of robbery and weapons offenses, according to police.

Authorities urge anyone with information to call Newark Police Robbery Squad at (973) 645-1356 or the city’s 24-hour Crime Stopper tip line at 1-877-NWK-TIPS. Anonymous tips may also be made at www.newarkpd.org.