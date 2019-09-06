Cops Search For Woman Wanted in String of Armed Robberies in New Jersey - NBC New York
WATCH LIVE: 
Track Dorian's Path; Landfall in NC
logo_nyc_2x

Crime and Courts

Chief Investigative Reporter Jonathan Dienst on crime, corruption and terrorism.

Cops Search For Woman Wanted in String of Armed Robberies in New Jersey

Published 27 minutes ago

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    Cops Search For Woman Wanted in String of Armed Robberies in New Jersey
    City of Newark Department of Public Safety
    Hope Lee Kelly

    What to Know

    • Police in New Jersey are searching for a 29-year-old woman wanted in connection to a string of armed robberies

    • Newark Police are seeking information on the whereabouts of Hope Lee Kelly, of Newark, also known as Hope Lee

    • Kelly is wanted in connection with two armed robberies in Newark, of a store and gas station, and one in Hillside, police say

    Police in New Jersey are searching for a 29-year-old woman wanted in connection to a string of armed robberies.

    Newark Police are seeking information on the whereabouts of Hope Lee Kelly, of Newark, also known as Hope Lee.

    Kelly is wanted in connection with two armed robberies in Newark, of a store and gas station, and one in Hillside, police say.

    Kelly has been charged with eight counts of a variety of robbery and weapons offenses, according to police. 

    Top Tri-State News Photos

    Top Tri-State News Photos
    NBC10

    Authorities urge anyone with information to call Newark Police Robbery Squad at (973) 645-1356 or the city’s 24-hour Crime Stopper tip line at 1-877-NWK-TIPS. Anonymous tips may also be made at www.newarkpd.org.

    Get the latest from NBC 4 New York anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices

    Advertise with us