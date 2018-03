Police swarmed a Dutchess County creek Wednesday after an unidentified woman’s body was found floating in the water.

Investigators scoured the area along Maloney Road near the LaGrange town line for hours looking for clues after the woman’s body was found in Wappinger Creek Tuesday night. Police say she is about 16 to 25 years old.

She was wearing white jeans, a pink shirt and Merrell sneakers. Investigators said it’s not clear how she died.

An autopsy is underway.