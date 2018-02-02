Police say they are investigating the death of a 2-month-old girl in Manhattan while cops in Yonkers say they are investigating the death of a 4-month-old boy.

The baby girl died Thursday after first responders rushed to an East Side apartment on East 54th Street for a baby having difficulty breathing, according to the NYPD. When officials got to the scene they found Isabel Xie unconscious and unresponsive.

Isabel was rushed to an area hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

Police said they are not aware of any medical conditions Isabel might have had. A medical examiner will determine Isabel’s cause of death and the investigation is ongoing.

In Yonkers, police said they found a baby boy unconscious inside an apartment on Cliff Street. They boy was rushed to an area hospital, but died a short time later, officials said.

Detectives interviewed family members and processed the scene for evidence, but said the investigation is still active. A medical examiner will determine the how the boy died.

The name of the boy was not released.