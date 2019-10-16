What to Know NYPD officers opened fire at an armed suspect early Wednesday morning in the Bronx, injuring the individual

NYPD officers opened fire at an armed suspect early Wednesday morning in the Bronx, injuring the individual in a second police-involved shooting of the night.

According to preliminary information, police say the suspect may or may not have fired at police on the 5 train platform at White Plains Road and 225th Street shortly after midnight.

The armed individual was shot in the shoulder, a law enforcement source tells News 4, and was transported to a nearby hospital in stable condition.

Videos posted on Citizen App show police taped off the entrance to the train station. It wasn't immediately clear whether the shooting impacted the off-hours train service as the MTA worked to sort out the situation.

No other information was immediately available.

The shooting was the second police-involving shooting of the night. Earlier Tuesday, a man was critically injured in a shootout with police in Brooklyn.