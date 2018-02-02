A Brooklyn man was arrested for groping two young girls’ buttocks on a city bus over a two-month period last year, authorities say.

Hajem Alchtiwi, 59, was arrested on multiple charges including sexual abuse and forcible touching in attacks that took place September and November. He is also facing charges for acting in a manner that is injurous to a child.

Cops say that on numerous occasions, the two 12-year-old victims were repeatedly groped aboard a B1 MTA bus around 86 Street and 20th Avenue in Brooklyn.

It's not clear if the man has an attorney who could comment on the charges.