Police are searching for two men in connection with a spate of e-bicycle robberies in lower Manhattan.

At least six delivery people have been targeted and had their electric bicycles stolen while on duty in the last two months.

In each of the cases, the delivery person reported two men approaching them, sometimes with a knife, and then punching them in the face before stealing their electric bicycle.

In one of the cases, the men also made off with the man's cellphone, $400 cash and the food he was set to deliver.

The robberies occurred between October 21 and November 21, normally between 7 and 8:30 p.m. The locations of the robberies were West 11th Street, St Mark's Place, Jane Street, 22nd Street, West 18th Street and Bowery Street.

Anyone with information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS.