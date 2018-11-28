Cops: Men Target Food Delivery People in Rash of E-Bike Thefts - NBC New York
logo_nyc_2x

Cops: Men Target Food Delivery People in Rash of E-Bike Thefts

In one of the robberies, the men also stole the food the man was set to deliver

Published 36 minutes ago | Updated 35 minutes ago

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    Top 3 Causes of Winter Injuries—And How to Avoid Them

    Police are searching for two men in connection with a spate of e-bicycle robberies in lower Manhattan.

    At least six delivery people have been targeted and had their electric bicycles stolen while on duty in the last two months.

    In each of the cases, the delivery person reported two men approaching them, sometimes with a knife, and then punching them in the face before stealing their electric bicycle.

    In one of the cases, the men also made off with the man's cellphone, $400 cash and the food he was set to deliver.

    Top News Photos: NASA Spacecraft's View From Mars

    [NATL] Top News Photos: NASA Spacecraft's View From Mars, US Uses Tear Gas on Migrants and More
    NASA/JPL-Caltech

    The robberies occurred between October 21 and November 21, normally between 7 and 8:30 p.m. The locations of the robberies were West 11th Street, St Mark's Place, Jane Street, 22nd Street, West 18th Street and Bowery Street.

    Anyone with information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS.

    Get the latest from NBC 4 New York anywhere, anytime

    Connect With Us
    AdChoices

    Advertise with us