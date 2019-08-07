What to Know Detectives are investigating the death of a man shot outside an East Suffolk Avenue home in Central Islip Wednesday morning, authorities say

Police were called to the scene at around 3:45 a.m. where they found the man, according to authorities

The man, who has not been publicly identified, was pronounced dead at the scene

Suffolk County detectives are investigating the death of a man found shot to death outside a house near a Hindu temple in Central Islip Wednesday, authorities say.

Police were called to the East Suffolk Avenue scene around 3:45 a.m., where they discovered the body, according to authorities.

The man, who has not been publicly identified, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Suffolk County Police Homicide Squad detectives were seen Wednesday combing the scene for evidence.

Westbound Suffolk Avenue is closed from Dovecote Lane to Lowell Avenue as the investigation is underway. It is unclear when it will reopen.

No other information was immediately available.