Cops: Investigation Underway After Man Found Shot Dead Outside Long Island Home - NBC New York
STORM TEAM 4: 
Severe Weather Threatens; Details Here
logo_nyc_2x

Cops: Investigation Underway After Man Found Shot Dead Outside Long Island Home

The body was found outside a home, near a Hindu temple, in Central Islip Wednesday

By Greg Cergol

Published 2 hours ago | Updated 58 minutes ago

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    From Abandoned to Adopted
    NBC 4 New York

    What to Know

    • Detectives are investigating the death of a man shot outside an East Suffolk Avenue home in Central Islip Wednesday morning, authorities say

    • Police were called to the scene at around 3:45 a.m. where they found the man, according to authorities

    • The man, who has not been publicly identified, was pronounced dead at the scene

    Suffolk County detectives are investigating the death of a man found shot to death outside a house near a Hindu temple in Central Islip Wednesday, authorities say.

    Police were called to the East Suffolk Avenue scene around 3:45 a.m., where they discovered the body, according to authorities.

    The man, who has not been publicly identified, was pronounced dead at the scene. 

    Suffolk County Police Homicide Squad detectives were seen Wednesday combing the scene for evidence. 

    Top Tri-State News Photos

    Top Tri-State News Photos
    James Corner Field Operations, Courtesy of the Hudson River Park Trust

    Westbound Suffolk Avenue is closed from Dovecote Lane to Lowell Avenue as the investigation is underway. It is unclear when it will reopen.

    No other information was immediately available.

    Get the latest from NBC 4 New York anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices

    Advertise with us