Cops Investigating at Least 3 Egg Attacks in Brooklyn

Police are searching for suspects who were caught on camera throwing eggs at a woman, a man and a synagogue this weekend in Brooklyn.

What to Know Police are investigating at least three egg-throwing attacks that occurred this weekend in Brooklyn

A woman was hit with an egg Sunday and the other attacks were on a man and inside a synagogue on Saturday

No one was injured in the incidents, according to police

Police are investigating at least three egg-throwing attacks that occurred this weekend in Brooklyn.

The NYPD says a group of what appeared to be teen boys walked up behind a 50-year-old woman Sunday afternoon on 38th Street and 15th Avenue and threw eggs at her, hitting her in the head. The suspect said nothing and ran away.

The woman wasn't injured and refused medical attention, police said.

In a separate incident Saturday nearby on 38th Street, a man was also hit with an egg throw by what also appeared to be a group of teens. Later that same evening, an egg was thrown at a wall inside the Sanz Synagogue on Dahill Road.

NYPD Looks Into String of Possible Brooklyn Hate Crimes

The Jewish community in Borough Park is on edge after what could be a string of hate crime attacks, the latest being a group of men chasing a teen down the street as they tried to get him in a van. NBC New York’s Ida Siegal reports. (Published Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2019)

No one was injured in the incidents.

It's unclear whether any of the incidents are related. Police say the Hate Crime Unit is investigating the attacks.