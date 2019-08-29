Police pulled a 57-year-old man over in Midtown Manhattan for not wearing a seat belt on Wednesday. The man refused to cooperate and rammed his car into police's patrol vehicle.

What to Know A 57-year-old driver was taken into police custody Wednesday afternoon following traffic stop that escalated into violence

Police say the man rammed his vehicle into the officers' patrol car after he was pulled over for a seat belt violation

Three officers were injured in the scuffle to remove the man, who may have been driving under the influence, from his vehicle

Three NYPD officers were injured in scuffle to remove a driver out of his car's window after he allegedly rammed into a patrol vehicle following a traffic stop.

Polices say they pulled over a 57-year-old man Wednesday afternoon on 48th Street between Fifth and Sixth Avenues for a seat belt violation but the driver refused to show his identification and cooperate.

The man, who's also suspected of driving under the influence, rolled up his window, turned up his radio and then accelerated into the rear end of the police's cruiser, according to police.

Officers then broke the suspect's window and in the attempt to pull him out of the vehicle and restrain him, two officers and a captain were injured.

The confrontation was recorded on cellphone video by many bystanders. One of the videos show at least seven officers surrounding the man who was on the ground.

The driver's identity has not been release. Police say he was transported to the hospital for evaluation.