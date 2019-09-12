Police officers on Wednesday found a man who said he was beaten and tied up for three days in the basement of a deli in New York City as they were searching the store for two other people. Katherine Creag reports.

Police officers on Wednesday found a man who said he was beaten and tied up for three days in the basement of a deli in New York City as they were searching the store for two other people.

An employee at the Bronx deli at 1724 Bussing Avenue allowed officers to search the store's basement area. That's when they found a 49-year-old man who said he was being held against his will since Sept. 7 when four "known individuals" grabbed him a couple of blocks away on White Plans Road and forced him into a dark colored sedan, according to police.

The kidnapping victim, who wasn't identified, said he was bound and beaten in the head and torso, but he refused medical attention from EMS, police said.

One person has been arrested in connection to the crime. Orinthia Gifford, 49, was charged with kidnapping, unlawful imprisonment, Criminal Possession of a Weapon, menacing and harassment.

It's unclear whether she has legal representation or what the motives are behind the kidnapping.

Police are still searching for 35-year-old Richard Millwood, the store employee who's wanted for questioning. Two other men are also being sought by police but no information on them were immediately available.

Anyone with information in regard to the identity of this male is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477).