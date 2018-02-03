Cops Arrest 44 People Filming Rooftop Rap Video in Manhattan

Dozens of people were arrested as they filmed a rap video on the roof of a Manhattan apartment building, police say.

Dozens of people were arrested on trespassing charges as they were filming a rap video on the roof of an apartment building in Manhattan, police said.

Numerous people called to complain about the noisy group of people at a building in the Baruch Houses on the Lower East Side on Saturday night, according to police.

In all, 44 people were arrested and charged with criminal trespassing. Among those charged were 37 men and seven women, police said.

Two imitation rifles were recovered from the group, according to police.