Cops Arrest 44 People Filming Rooftop Rap Video in Manhattan

Police say imitation rifles were recovered from the rap shoot

Published at 10:12 PM EST on Feb 3, 2018 | Updated at 11:20 PM EST on Feb 3, 2018

    Dozens of people were arrested as they filmed a rap video on the roof of a Manhattan apartment building, police say.

    What to Know

    • 44 people were charged with criminal trespassing

    • The dozens arrested were filming a rap video at the time

    • Police say the arrests follow noise complaints made by other residents

    Dozens of people were arrested on trespassing charges as they were filming a rap video on the roof of an apartment building in Manhattan, police said.

    Numerous people called to complain about the noisy group of people at a building in the Baruch Houses on the Lower East Side on Saturday night, according to police.

    In all, 44 people were arrested and charged with criminal trespassing. Among those charged were 37 men and seven women, police said.

    Two imitation rifles were recovered from the group, according to police.

