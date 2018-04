Police are currently searching for the man behind six home burglaries in Greenwich Village since January. (Published 2 hours ago)

Cops Are Searching for a Man Involved in 6 Burglaries

Police are currently searching for the man behind six home burglaries in Greenwich Village since January.

According to authorities, the robber has stolen over $94,000 in jewelry and personal belongings.

The individual is thought to be approximately 30 years old and has a tattoo on the back of his right hand with the letters "RIP" and another indistinguishable word.

Anyone with information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477).