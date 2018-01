It's been eight months since a Bridgeport police officer shot and killed an unarmed 15-year-old boy. A state attorney released the results of their investigation Friday, and the boy's family is outraged. Ken Buffa reports. (Published 2 hours ago)

It's been eight months since a Bridgeport police officer shot and killed an unarmed 15-year-old boy. A state attorney released the results of their... See More