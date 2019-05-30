Cop Struck By Student Taking Off From New Jersey High School in Car, Sources Say - NBC New York
Crime and Courts

Chief Investigative Reporter Jonathan Dienst on crime, corruption and terrorism.

Cop Struck By Student Taking Off From New Jersey High School in Car, Sources Say

Published 15 minutes ago | Updated 1 minute ago

    What to Know

    • Apparent "conflict" at NJ high school led to a police officer being struck by a student taking off in her car Thursday, sources say

    • The alleged incident occurred after a "conflict" prompted the student to leave a high school in Edison Township, the superintendent says

    • The cops injuries are not expected to be life threatening, a source said; the student is being held at the police station for questioning

    An apparent "conflict" at a New Jersey high school led to a police officer assigned to the school being struck by a student taking off in her car Thursday morning, a school official says.

    According to Edison Township Superintendent of Schools Paul J. Saxton "an incident that happened" at J.P. Stevens High School made the student "apparently upset."

    "There was a 'conflict' that happened within the school that caused the student to leave the building, get into her car and take off and ended up in an accident with the school officer," Saxton said.

    The officer was subsequently taken to the hospital and is being evaluated, Saxton said, adding that the student is being held at the police station for questioning.

    Burlington County Prosecutor's Office

    However, a law enforcement source tells NBC 4 New York the officer appears to have suffered a broken hip after getting pinned against his car by the student while he responded to her attempt to leave. His injuries are not expected to be life threatening, the source said.

    In a tweet about the incident, New Jersey State PBA said: "Please keep the Edison officer who was struck by a car this morning in your prayers. The officer showed tremendous valor in his actions and we pray for his recovery."

    It is unclear if the student will be charged.

