What to Know With National Ice Cream Day falling on Sunday, Grand Bazaar NYC has the perfect event to celebrate the cold treat while keeping cool

NYC Summer Ice Cream Blizzard will feature the best and most unique artisanal ice cream makers

The event will take place Sunday from 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

Yes, it’s hot outside. Really hot.

The sweltering heat that is engulfing the tri-state area is expected to last throughout the weekend.

With National Ice Cream Day falling on Sunday, Grand Bazaar NYC has the perfect event to celebrate the deliciously cold treat while keeping cool on a hot summer day.

The 4th Annual NYC Summer Ice Cream Blizzard will feature the best and most unique artisanal ice cream makers in the area.

Dos and Don'ts in Extreme Heat

When the temperatures begin to rise, it's important to know what you should and shouldn't do to keep you and your loved ones safe. Here are some tips. (Published Tuesday, July 16, 2019)

The event, which is free admission, will take place Sunday from 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

In addition, since the ice cream "blizzard" is part of Grand Bazaar NYC, over 130 artists, designers, craft-makers, vintage dealers and food vendors will also be present.

Grand Bazaar NYC, located at 100 West 77th St., is the largest curated weekly market in New York City. It donates 100 percent of its profits to four local public schools.