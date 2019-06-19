After all five defendants were found guilty in the murder trial for Junior Guzman, killed in a brutal Bronx bodega machete attack in 2018, Junior's family got some relief. NBC 4 New York's Ray Villeda reports.

What to Know Man convicted in machete slaying of teen "Junior" Guzman-Feliz last week was involved in an attack against correction officer, source says

The attack left the officer he jumped at Rikers with a dislocated shoulder, the source says

News of attack on correction officer comes ahead of scheduled press conference where union president will discuss uptick in such attacks

One of the men convicted in the brutal machete slaying of 15-year-old Lesandro "Junior" Guzman-Feliz last week was involved in an attack against a correction officer at Rikers Tuesday night, a source tells NBC 4 New York.

Jose Muniz, convicted as being the culprit with the machete who attacked Guzman-Feliz in a Bronx bodega last summer, left the officer he jumped at the Manhattan Detention Complex on Rikers Island with a dislocated shoulder, the source says.

After a weeks-long trial filled with emotional testimonies, chilling revelations and graphic photos, Muniz was among the five defendants who were found guilty of murder in first and second degree, as well as conspiracy and gang assault charges last Friday in connection to the Guzman-Feliz murder.

Muniz was heard saying "Trinitarios to the day I die" as he left the courtroom following the guilty verdicts.

Family of 'Junior' Guzman Reacts to Guilty Verdicts

After all five defendants were found guilty of murder in the killing of Lesandro 'Junior' Guzman Feliz, and is was a mix of emotions for members of his family Friday. NBC 4 New York's Roseanne Colletti reports. (Published Friday, June 14, 2019)

The case grabbed the attention of New Yorkers and across the nation, given that the brutal machete killing of the 15-year-old boy that took place inside a Bronx bodega in the summer of 2018 was captured on surveillance.

Video showed the boy being dragged outside the bodega and set upon by a gang of men who hacked at him as he struggled to defend himself. Ultimately, he was slashed in the neck and died after running to a hospital three blocks away.

Investigators say the group mistook Guzman-Feliz, who was not affiliated with any gang, for a member of the rival fraction of the Trinitarios gang. In total, more than a dozen suspects have been arrested in connection to the killing. Nine others charged in the killing are awaiting trial.

The news of the violent attack on the correction officer comes ahead of a scheduled press conference in which the president of the Correction Officers' Benevolent Association, Elias Husamudeen, will talk about the string of attacks against correction officers in recent weeks and seek the Department of Correction to immediately implement new safety measures to increase security in the city's jails.

The source also tells NBC 4 New York that Wednesday morning a female correction officer was the latest official to be jumped on Rikers by an inmate inprisoned for rape who tried to strangle her.

NBC 4 New York reached out to the Department of Correction for comment.

“Our officers are brave public servants who make our jails safer. These attacks are deplorable and we take assaults on our officers very seriously. We are pursuing the re-arrest of those responsible,” Deputy Commissioner of Public Information Peter Thorne responded in a statement.