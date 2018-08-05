A gas station employee shot and killed another worker after the two got into an argument, officials said. Rana Novini reports.

A Long Island gas station employee who killed his co-worker dead over an argument was a convicted felon who brought an illegal gun to work, police said.

Lawrence Grammer, 71, was charged with second-degree murder and first-degree criminal use of a firearm, police said. It wasn't clear whether he had an attorney.

Grammer had previously been convicted of rape, a felony, which made it illegal for him to own a firearm, Nassau County Detective Lt. Stephen Fitzpatrick said.

Grammer had worked at the Citgo gas station in Glen Head for about 15 years, Fitzpatrick said.

The victim, Bashir Ward, 35, of Valley Stream, had worked at the gas station for less than a year, Fitzpatrick said. But the pair never got along.

"They just didn't like each other," Fitzpatrick said.

The pair got into an argument on Friday, but the fight was broken up. On Saturday morning, both were working again and they resumed the argument from the day before, police said.

Then Grammer went out to his car, got a pistol, returned and shot Ward, Fitzpatrick said.

The firearm was recovered.