Contractor Admits Cheating Owners of Sandy-Damaged NJ Homes

Published 2 hours ago

    What to Know

    • Contractor has admitted stealing more than $450,000 from 19 homeowners in NJ after failing to honor agreements to repair their properties

    • George LaRosa pleaded guilty Monday to theft by deception

    • The Barnegat man faces up to three years in prison when he's sentenced Jan. 24 and has been ordered to pay the homeowners $456,650

    A contractor has admitted stealing more than $450,000 from 19 homeowners in New Jersey after failing to honor agreements to repair their properties following Superstorm Sandy.

    George LaRosa pleaded guilty Monday to theft by deception. The Barnegat man faces up to three years in prison when he's sentenced Jan. 24 and has been ordered to pay the homeowners $456,650.

    Ocean County prosecutors say LaRosa pocketed the money for personal use and never completed the agreed upon work. He also shut down GL Construction.

    LaRosa took money from people in Stafford, Lacey, Long Beach Township, Toms River, Ship Bottom and Little Egg Harbor.

