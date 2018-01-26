Construction Worker Funeral Caught in Immigration Fight

The heartbroken family of a construction worker who fell to his death in Manhattan say their grief is being compounded by a fight with the U.S. government. Funeral arrangements for the man have been put on hold because his wife, who lives in China, has been denied a visa to come bury her husband. Erica Byfield reports. (Published 6 hours ago)

