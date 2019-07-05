Construction Worker Crashes Through Ceiling of Public School in Brooklyn - NBC New York
Construction Worker Crashes Through Ceiling of Public School in Brooklyn

    What to Know

    • A worker was hurt when he crashed through the ceiling of a Brooklyn public school during routine maintenance on Friday

    • A spokeswoman for the city's Department of Education said a section of the roof collapsed; she said the worker had minor injuries

    • New York City public schools wrapped up the 2018-19 academic year last week

    A construction worker was taken to a hospital after plunging through the ceiling of a Brooklyn public school where work was being done Friday, authorities said. 

    The man was working at IS 227, the junior high named for Edward B. Shallow, on 16th Avenue when he somehow crashed through the ceiling. His name wasn't immediately released, and it's not clear how the accident happened.

    A spokeswoman for the city's Department of Education said in a statement that a section of the roof collapsed during routine maintenance on the building "while no students or staff were inside."  

    The spokeswoman said the worker suffered minor injuries in the collapse. 

    New York City public schools wrapped up the 2018-19 academic year last week. 

