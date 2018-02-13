Connecticut Woman Pooped in Cul-De-Sac 3 Times in a Month: Authorities - NBC New York
Connecticut Woman Pooped in Cul-De-Sac 3 Times in a Month: Authorities

According to an affidavit, she said she was lactose intolerant and couldn't make it to a bathroom

Published at 11:18 PM EST on Feb 13, 2018 | Updated at 11:54 PM EST on Feb 13, 2018

    Connecticut State Police
    Holly Malone was arrested after excrement was found in a cul de sac in East Granby three times in a month.

    A Connecticut woman was arrested after she pooped in her cul-de-sac three times in a month, according to authorites and court documents.

    The Simsbury woman, Holly Malone, apologized for the bizarre episodes on a neighborhood street in November and blamed it on lactose intolerance. 

    The investigation started on Nov. 7 when the First Selectman in East Granby called the resident state trooper when a resident reached out about concerns about possible criminal activity on an undeveloped cul-de-sac on Kirkstone Drive after finding needles and feces, police said.

    Police looked into it and determined that the poop was human. There was also toilet paper in the area, according to police.

    When more feces was found in the road on Nov. 16, a motion-activated camera was placed in the area to help identify a suspect.

    On Dec. 5, more feces was found on Kirkstone Drive and police identified the 43-year-old Malone, of Simsbury, as a suspect after downloading images from the camera and seeing a car.

    Police said Malone, who lives around three-and-a-half miles from cul-de-sac, said she did it because she could not make it to her destination or a bathroom.

    Police said Malone apologized and said she would not do it again. She told police that she is lactose intolerant and is not supposed to eat or drink dairy products, but sometimes does, according to the affidavit.

    She was charged with second-degree breach of peace. Bond was set at $500 and she is due in court on March 1.

    NBC Connecticut called a number listed for the address but there was no answer.

