A 36-year-old pedestrian was killed by a hit and run driver in Bridgeport, Connecticut, Monday morning, officials say.

The victim, identified as Christopher Bernard Mann, was walking on the northbound lane of East Main Street near the double yellow lines around 5:15 a.m. when a silver vehicle traveling north on the street collided with him, dragging him about 50 feet before leaving his body in the middle of the road, officials say.

The site of the hit-and-run has parked cars lined on the roadway as well as sidewalks on the north and south side of the street.

It is unclear in what direction the silver vehicle fled the scene.

Mann was declared dead at Bridgeport Hospital.

Anyone with any information related to this incident is asked to call 203-576-TIPS.

