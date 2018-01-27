Connecticut Offers Free Flu Shots Today - NBC New York
OLY-NY

Connecticut Offers Free Flu Shots Today

Published at 10:05 AM EST on Jan 27, 2018 | Updated 6 hours ago

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters

    Connecticut Offers Free Flu Shots Today

    Connecticut's Department of Public Health is holding a State Flu Vaccination Day today. (Published Saturday, Jan. 27, 2018)

    Connecticut's Department of Public Health is holding a State Flu Vaccination Day today.

    The agency is teaming up with local health departments across to offer free or low-cost flu shots at clinics across the state.

    It's an effort to protect the public's health and reduce the spread of the flu virus, according to the DPH website.

    Connecticut has been hit by widespread flu cases this season.  More than 1,300 cases have been reported and there have been 32 flu-related deaths in the state so far this season.

    "For those Connecticut residents who haven't yet received a flu shot, we hope they will take advantage of these flu clinics, Department of Public Health Commissioner Dr. Raul Pino said. "It's not too late to get protection from the flu this season."

    SEE THE LIST OF CLINICS HERE

    Vaccines for children 18 years of age and under will be available for free. Adult vaccines will be provided for free for anyone without insurance. Residents with insurance should bring their card and will be charged a small administrative fee, according to the Department of Public Health.

    Connect With Us
    AdChoices

    Advertise with us