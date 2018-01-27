Connecticut Offers Free Flu Shots Today

Connecticut's Department of Public Health is holding a State Flu Vaccination Day today.

The agency is teaming up with local health departments across to offer free or low-cost flu shots at clinics across the state.

It's an effort to protect the public's health and reduce the spread of the flu virus, according to the DPH website.

Connecticut has been hit by widespread flu cases this season. More than 1,300 cases have been reported and there have been 32 flu-related deaths in the state so far this season.

"For those Connecticut residents who haven't yet received a flu shot, we hope they will take advantage of these flu clinics, Department of Public Health Commissioner Dr. Raul Pino said. "It's not too late to get protection from the flu this season."

SEE THE LIST OF CLINICS HERE



Vaccines for children 18 years of age and under will be available for free. Adult vaccines will be provided for free for anyone without insurance. Residents with insurance should bring their card and will be charged a small administrative fee, according to the Department of Public Health.