A school cafeteria worker in Connecticut was arrested Tuesday after allegedly making comments to a co-worker that suggested he was planning to come to the school with a gun, police say.

Police were contacted by Norwalk High School’s security team after 69-year-old Leslie Delaney told a fellow cafeteria worker that if they ever saw him in his army fatigues, they should leave because he would have an AK-47 that he would use to finish everything and then “off” himself.

When officers arrived at the school around 8:30 a.m., Delaney was escorted out of the building and interviewed. He claimed that the comments he had made were just a joke.

Norwalk police searched Delaney’s car, which was parked in the school’s lot at the time, and found a .22 caliber Mossberg rifle in the trunk. It was unloaded, with no ammunition found elsewhere inside the vehicle.

Delaney’s residence was also searched, but no weapons or ammunition were found there.

Delaney has been charged with possession of a weapon on school grounds as well as making threats and breaching the peace.

Police determined that there was no immediate threat to students or staff, but additional security officers were present at the school Wednesday.