Congressman Peter King Says He Will Not Seek Re-Election

New York Congressman Peter King announced that he will not seek re-election in 2020 and has decided to take it easy after nearly three decades.

Citing more time to spend with his wife and grandchildren, the Sunnyside, Queens, native says he intends to remain in Seaford and still be politically active.

"This was not an easy decision. But there is a season for everything and Rosemary and I decided that, especially since we are both in good health, it is time to have the flexibility to spend more time with our children and grandchildren," the 75-year-old wrote in a Facebook post.

He says he will complete his term in office and serve his Long Island constituents "all the way to the final bell of the final round on Dec. 31, 2020."

King had assumed office in 1993 after serving 11 years as the Comptroller of Nassau County.

Before that, Rep. King had experience as a practicing attorney and civic leader. He began his political career in November 1977 by winning election to the Hempstead Town Council.