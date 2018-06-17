Members of Congress demand access to an ICE detention facility in Elizabeth, New Jersey. (Credit: @RepMaloney/Twitter)

Several members of Congress demanded to see immigrants at a detention center in New Jersey in a "surprise Father's Day visit," saying the fathers inside shouldn't be separated from their children.

Seven U.S. Representatives went to the Immigration and Customs Enforcement detention center in Elizabeth in what they called #FathersDayofAction. Protesters gathered outside holding signs, including one that read: "Families Belong Together."

About 2,000 immigrant children have been separated from their families at the border over a six-week period, according to U.S. Department of Homeland Security figures.

Rep. Hakeem Jefferies, D-N.Y., tweeted that he and his colleagues were "making a surprise Father's Day visit."

The politicians banged on the door as they were made to wait more than an hour to get access to the facility, according to a tweet by Rep. Bill Pascrell, D-N.J.

Rep. Carolyn Maloney, D-N.Y., tweeted that ICE staff papered over a window to block the view of the representatives. At one point, local police were called, she tweeted.

Also at the detention center were Reps. Jerry Nadler, D-N.Y.; Adriano Espaillat, D-N.Y.; Albio Sires, D-N.J.; and Frank Pallone, D-N.J.

Three congressional members -- Nadler, Espaillat and Pascrell -- were allowed in at about 11 a.m., Nadler tweeted.

They all planned to hold a press conference later Sunday.

