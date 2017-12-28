Despite arctic temperatures forecast for New Year's Day, the famed annual Coney Island polar bear plunge will go on.

The Coney Island Polar Bear Club says its event is still on for the 114th year in a row, with the plunge starting at 1 p.m. sharp on New Year's Day.

However, the club is advising participants to wear old shoes or water shoes to protect their feet, and to bring someone with them to hold their belongings so they can change quickly after getting out of the water.

Storm Team 4 forecasts a dangerously cold New Year's Eve and New Year's Day across the tri-state. It could be the coldest Times Square celebration ever.

Polar Bear Plunge off Coney Island

A polar bear plunge planned in southern New Jersey has already been canceled because organizers think it will be too cold outside.

Ventnor town officials say the event's organizers recently contacted them with concerns about the safety of those who would be jumping into the Atlantic Ocean. They noted that the forecast calls for a high of around 20 degrees on Monday while water temperature likely will be in the mid-40s.

City officials agreed the event should be postponed, saying they would rather "err on the side of safety."

It's not clear if the annual fundraising event will be rescheduled.

It wasn't the only outdoor activity canceled for the frigit cold. Aqueduct Racetrack in Queens announced it had wiped its slate of races Thursday due to sub-freezing conditions.