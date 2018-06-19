A teenage boy and a young man were stabbed amid a chaotic brawl that broke out on the Coney Island boardwalk Monday, authorities say.

It's not clear what sparked the 7 p.m. fight. A 17-year-old boy was stabbed in the back and torso, while a 21-year-old man was slashed in the face, cops say.

Both were taken to a hospital in stable condition.

Witnesses told the Daily News there were about 75 people involved in a number of separate fights that started on the beach and spread to the boardwalk.

“They don’t know how to tan and have a drink and go swimming, they’ve got to fight," that witness told the paper. "They don’t know how to have fun, they’ve got to fight."

No arrests have been made, and authorities say their investigation is ongoing.