Boy Stabbed in Back, Man Slashed as Wild Brawl Breaks Out on Coney Island Boardwalk - NBC New York
logo_nyc_2x

Boy Stabbed in Back, Man Slashed as Wild Brawl Breaks Out on Coney Island Boardwalk

Published 3 hours ago

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    Boy Stabbed in Back, Man Slashed as Wild Brawl Breaks Out on Coney Island Boardwalk
    ASSOCIATED PRESS

    A teenage boy and a young man were stabbed amid a chaotic brawl that broke out on the Coney Island boardwalk Monday, authorities say. 

    It's not clear what sparked the 7 p.m. fight. A 17-year-old boy was stabbed in the back and torso, while a 21-year-old man was slashed in the face, cops say.

    Both were taken to a hospital in stable condition. 

    Witnesses told the Daily News there were about 75 people involved in a number of separate fights that started on the beach and spread to the boardwalk. 

    10 Most Expensive NYC Neighborhoods Revealed

    10 Most Expensive NYC Neighborhoods Ranked by Median Sale Price, According to PropertyShark
    David Robert Bliwas/Flickr

    “They don’t know how to tan and have a drink and go swimming, they’ve got to fight," that witness told the paper. "They don’t know how to have fun, they’ve got to fight."

    No arrests have been made, and authorities say their investigation is ongoing.

    Get the latest from NBC 4 New York anywhere, anytime

    Connect With Us
    AdChoices

    Advertise with us