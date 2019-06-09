Condemned Manhattan Building Partially Collapses: Officials

In Hell's Kitchen a popular bar and market has to temporarily close due to an unstable building in what's usually their busiest time of year. Jummy Olabanji reports.

A derelict building in Hell's Kitchen that was in the process of being demolished partially collapsed on Sunday, the FDNY said.

The department received a call reporting a partial building collapse at 350 W. 52nd St., between Eighth and Ninth avenues, around noon, it said.

The department didn't receive any reports of injuries, but the city's Emergency Management system tweeted that passersby and local residents could expect "emergency personnel, traffic delays and possibly smoke/debris" near the building.

The condemned building sits next to popular Hell's Kitchen gay bar Therapy and Stiles Farmers Market, both of which have had to close their doors because they are so close to it.

The Department of Buildings shut down the businesses temporarily because the building, which has sat empty for a decade, posed a danger.

Crews from the Department of Building and Office of Emergency Management were seen this past Wednesday working on the demolition of the building.

City Council Speaker Corey Johnson, whose district includes Hell’s Kitchen, was pressing to get the demolition completed as quickly as possible.

The DOB last week said the owner of the condemned building was complying with the orders, and had hired a private engineer and contractors to bring the building down.