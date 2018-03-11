What to Know
Con Edison says it will restore all power to customers by 11 p.m. Sunday
About 190,000 customers lost power in nor'easters on March 2 and 7
In New Jersey, 20,000 customers of JCP&L remain without power
Con Edison says it will restore power by Sunday night to all customers who have been in the dark since two nor'easters struck the region earlier this month.
The utility said it was working to restore power to the last 1,900 customers in Westchester County by 11 p.m. In all, 190,000 ConEd customers lost power from the storms.
Westchester was one of the hardest hit areas by the nor'easters on March 2 and March 7.
In New Jersey, more than 10,000 customers of Jersey Central Power & Light remained without power on Sunday. Most of those were expected to have their power restored by late Sunday, the utility said.
More than half a million customers in New Jersey lost power between the two storms.
Another 5,087 customers of PSE&G were in the dark Sunday. Other outages included: 5,087 PSE&G customers; 3,368 Orange and Rockland customers; and 1,109 Eversource customers.
PSEG said power was restored to all customers in Long Island.
Gov. Phil Murphy slammed JCP&L’s response to the nor'easters and called for an investigation of the utility.
"People are mad as heck and so am I,” Murphy said Saturday as he called for an investigation into the utility's resposne.
JCP&L has pledged to restore power to all customers by Monday.
“We will cooperate with the Board of Public Utilities to determine areas of improvement for future events,” spokesman Ronald Morano said.