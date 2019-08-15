Company Wants to Pay $1,000 for Fan to Binge Watch ‘Friends’

Courteney Cox is training a new generation of Monica Gellers! The "Friends" alum documented her week-long attempt to teach a cute toddler named Sonny to master her character's catchphrase: "I know!" While Sonny didn't immediately pick it up, Courteney persisted – and soon enough, he was acing it! It's clear the actress still has a fondness for Monica's iconic lines, and she even loves acting out her co-stars' favorite phrases, too! (Published Wednesday, Aug. 14, 2019)

If you really love "Friends" and have 25 hours to spare, there's a job for you.

In honor of the hit NBC comedy's 25th anniversary, online retailer Frontier Communications wants to pay someone to sit and watch "Friends" for one day and one hour. That's about 1/3 of the whole series.

In return, the superfan will get $1,000 as well as a 12-month Netflix subscription, just in time to watch more "Friends" before it leaves the video service in 2020.

That one lucky person can get paid right from their own couch, the company says. All they'll be asked to do is live-tweet throughout the 25 hours and post a selfie with their real life friends.

It will probably help if you already have an active Twitter account and a following, according to the retailer.

Starring Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matthew Perry, Matt LeBlanc and David Schwimmer, "Friends" ran for 10 seasons on NBC between 1994-2004 and has become a cultural icon.