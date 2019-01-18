Partial Crane Collapse Closes FDR; No Injuries Reported

Traffic was snarled on the FDR after the crane broke while hauling materials to the roof, and people who live in the Jacob Riis houses were left wondering when they'd be allowed back in their homes following the incident. NBC 4 New York's Ray Villeda reports.

FDR Drive was closed in both directions on Tuesday afternoon after a crane partially collapsed in Manhattan's East Village.

Traffic stopped in both directions near East Sixth Street around 3:15 p.m., according to the New York City of Office of Emergency Management.

It wasn't clear when traffic would get moving again, but traffic cameras showed traffic getting by the scene intermittently.

The crane appeared to have been hoisted above a New York City Housing Authority Complex.

According to FDNY Chief Kevin Brennan the crane dropped its load and went off balance before colliding with the building.

Though Brennan says the building only suffered superficial exterior damage, residents were evacuated. No injuries were reported.

Photos from the scene show the crane's neck cramped in half more than halfway up. No injuries were reported. Although at least one resident's window was broken in and damaged as a result of the partial collapse.

Resident Cynthia Martin described to NBC 4 New York the frightening scene of the portion of the crane allegedly coming through her window.

"The glass shattered inside the apartment. It went in and he heard a loud boom and they ran and all the glass was in the apartment," Martin said, adding that her son was sitting very close to the area where the crane damaged the window.

"He's not injured, but emotionally he's injured," she said.

Motorists are advised to avoid the scene.