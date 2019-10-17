Crowd Shows Up for Funeral of Army Vet With No Surviving Family

The public was invited to attend the graveside services for a U.S. Army veteran who did not have any surviving family members and a crowd of around 300 people showed up.

Matthew Lawrence Williams, 63, served in the U.S. Army and the public was invited to attend a graveside service with military honors at the New Willimantic Cemetery at 1 p.m. Thursday, according to the obituary on the Potter Funeral Home website.

A large crowd answered the call.

Williams died on July 22.

The American Legion also put out a call for all members to attend the services at the cemetery located at the intersection of Route 6 and Route 32 in Willimantic.