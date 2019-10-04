Comic Con 2019 Craziness and Festivities Take NYC By Storm - NBC New York
logo_nyc_2x

Comic Con 2019 Craziness and Festivities Take NYC By Storm

By Erica Byfield

Published 53 minutes ago | Updated 1 minute ago

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters

    Inside New York Comic Con 2019

    Superheroes assembled at the Javits Center on the West Side -- all due to the 2019 New York Comic Con. Erica Byfield takes us inside the incredibly popular event.

    (Published Friday, Oct. 4, 2019)

    What to Know

    • Superheroes, warriors, insects and animals descended upon New York City – all because of a popular days-long event

    • Tens of thousands of fans, dressed up in intricate costumes, to take part in the 2019 New York Comic Con, hosted at the Javits Center

    • Just how popular is this multi-day event? According to its official website, more than 250,000 fans gathered at last year’s NY Comic Con

    Superheroes, warriors, insects and animals descended upon New York City – all because of a popular days-long event.

    Tens of thousands of fans, dressed up in intricate costumes, to take part in the 2019 New York Comic Con, hosted at the Javits Center on the West Side.

    “I’m so excited! I got to meet with the author and artist of the Comic which was -- it blew my mind. It was wonderful,” Comic Con particiapt Corinne Goodman said.

    So far, the bash -- which runs this year from Thursday to Sunday – is known for extremes.

    Top Tri-State News Photos

    Top Tri-State News Photos
    Valery Sharifulin/TASS/Getty Images

    There’s quite a lot to take in, especially for kids – some who are in awe, including 11-year-old Ian Resiter who waded into the masses to find a priced comic only available.

    “I think it’s awesome really. I’ve already seen a bunch of things I like,” he said.

    Meanwhile, for other Comic Con goers it’s all about the intricate costumes.

    Top News Photos: Amber Guyger Sentenced to 10 Years, More

    [NATL] Top News Photos: Amber Guyger Sentenced to 10 Years for Murder of Botham Jean, and More
    Tom Fox/AP

    “I think it’s awesome really. I’ve already seen a bunch of things I like,” Daniel Acosto said.

    The convention is a family affair for many, including the Robinsons who made their way from Clifton, New Jersey. Although, they faced long lines, Tina Robinson said “it’s worth it.”

    The New York Comic Con is the East Coast's largest pop culture convention. It attracts thousands of fans. Just how popular is this multi-day event? According to its official website, more than 250,000 fans gathered at last year’s New York Comic Con.

    Get the latest from NBC 4 New York anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices

    Advertise with us