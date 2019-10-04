Superheroes assembled at the Javits Center on the West Side -- all due to the 2019 New York Comic Con. Erica Byfield takes us inside the incredibly popular event.

Tens of thousands of fans, dressed up in intricate costumes, to take part in the 2019 New York Comic Con, hosted at the Javits Center on the West Side.

“I’m so excited! I got to meet with the author and artist of the Comic which was -- it blew my mind. It was wonderful,” Comic Con particiapt Corinne Goodman said.

So far, the bash -- which runs this year from Thursday to Sunday – is known for extremes.

There’s quite a lot to take in, especially for kids – some who are in awe, including 11-year-old Ian Resiter who waded into the masses to find a priced comic only available.

“I think it’s awesome really. I’ve already seen a bunch of things I like,” he said.

Meanwhile, for other Comic Con goers it’s all about the intricate costumes.

“I think it’s awesome really. I’ve already seen a bunch of things I like,” Daniel Acosto said.

The convention is a family affair for many, including the Robinsons who made their way from Clifton, New Jersey. Although, they faced long lines, Tina Robinson said “it’s worth it.”

