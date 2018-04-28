Comedy Club Workers Beat Up by Group Skipping Out on Bill: Police - NBC New York
UPDATED: 
Comedy Club Workers Beat Up by Group Skipping Out on Bill: Police

Published 2 hours ago

    Two employees at a Long Island comedy club were beaten up by a group of customers who didn't want to pay their bill, police said. 

    A security guard and a woman were working Friday night at the Brokerage Comedy Club in Bellmore when seven customers refused to pay their bill, Nassau County police said. 

    The security guard intervened as the group tried to leave without paying, police said.

    Then one of the non-paying customers pushed him to the ground and started punching and kicking him, police said. Another one of the customers tried to take the guard's gun as others continued the attack. 

    Then the woman, who is 71, was knocked down, police said. 

    The suspects fled in a dark-colored SUV. 

    The woman suffered head and neck injuries and was hospitalized. The security guard suffered a cut on his head and was treated at the scene. 

    Anyone with information regarding this crime to contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-244-TIPS.



