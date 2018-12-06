What to Know Police are investigating a phoned bomb threat at the Time Warner Center, a building that houses CNN's offices in Manhattan

The threat came less an hour after President Trump 'FAKE NEWS,' which he has often labeled CNN

No evidence of any device was found, but the building was evacuated as a precaution

Police are investigating a phoned bomb threat at the Time Warner Center, a building that houses CNN's offices in Manhattan, just moments after President Donald Trump tweeted about "fake news."

The NYPD are asking the public to avoid Columbus Circle as they investigate the bomb threat at the Time Warner Center Thursday night.

A police official said an unsubstantiated telephone threat came in to the building, claiming there were five bombs in the building.

Security officers evacuated the building as a precaution and called police. A preliminary search by in-house security did not turn up anything, but the NYPD was searching as a precaution.

Suspicious Packages Investigation Continues

It was business as usual at Columbus Circle after a suspected bomb was mailed to CNN at Time Warner Center. Ray Villeda has the latest. (Published 22 minutes ago)

No evidence of any device was found, police said. An all clear was given just before midnight.

The threat came less than an hour after Trump tweeted about "FAKE NEWS," which he has often labeled CNN.

"FAKE NEWS - THE ENEMY OF THE PEOPLE," Trump tweeted just after 10 p.m.

The cable news network had to air taped programming as the facility was evacuated, on-air personnel including Don Lemon and Brian Stelter tweeted.

The timing wasn't lost on many. One person noted on Twitter, "A CNN building was just evacuated because of a bomb threat not even half an hour after Trump calls the media the enemy of the people again."

"Trump tweets 'FAKE NEWS - THE ENEMY OF THE PEOPLE!' Now the CNN building is being evacuated and taped programming is airing," said another.

It's not clear, however, whether the unsubstantiated phone threat was aimed at CNN in particular.

CNN host Chris Cuomo tweeted that everyone was "fine" after being ordered to leave the building: "Thanks for all the well-wishing, but even more so for not making stupid jokes empowering such a threat. People will re-enter ASAP. Onward."

In October, the building was partially evacuated after a suspicious package containing a crude pipe bomb was delivered to the company.

Jonathan Dienst contributed to this report.