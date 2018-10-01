A 25-year-old man was shot and killed by four men outside the College Point Multiplex Cinema, police say. Katherine Creag reports. (Published 2 hours ago)

Man Shot Dead in Front of His Girlfriend in Queens: Cops

What to Know A 25-year-old man was shot dead in front of his girlfriend after a crash at the College Point Multiplex Cinemas in Queens, police say

After the gunfire erupted, the men fled the area in both cars. Both vehicles, along with two firearms, were found ditched nearby

The woman was not injured

A man was shot dead in front of his girlfriend at the College Point Multiplex Cinemas in Queens following a fender bender early Monday, police say.

The two victims were in a Lexus around 3:30 a.m. when a car full of four masked men rear-ended them, according to police. The masked men jump out of the car, pull the victims out at gunpoint and an argument ensues.

One of the men then shot the 25-year-old victim in the chest, killing him, police said. He was pronounced dead at the scene. The woman was not injured.

The men fled the scene in both cars, leaving the woman standing there in the middle of the night. Both vehicles, along with two firearms, were found ditched nearby.

Chopper 4 over the scene shows a heavy police investigation just outside the theater.

No arrests have been made. The name of the man killed has not yet been released.