The following (in reverse order) are the 10 toughest acceptance schools in New York and Jersey, according to Niche's 2019 Hardest Colleges to Get Into . The ranking and review website based its list on acceptance rates and SAT/ACT test scores using data mostly from the U.S. Department of Education.Niche weighed 60 percent of its results on acceptance rates and the remaining on composite SAT/ACT scores of the 25th percentile and 75th percentile, separately, of enrolled students. Twenty percent of the weight in Niche's methodology was sourced from SAT/ACT scores that were self-reported by Niche users.Don't take these results personally, please.