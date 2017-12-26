Subfreezing Temps Forecast for at Least Next 7 Days as Arctic Chill Grips Region - NBC New York
OLY-NY
Subfreezing Temps Forecast for at Least Next 7 Days as Arctic Chill Grips Region

Central Park is expected to see an average temperature of 19 degrees, well below the normal average of 29 degrees for the next 7 days

Published 4 hours ago

    Meteorologist Raphael Miranda has your forecast for Tuesday, Dec. 26.

    (Published 4 hours ago)

    What to Know

    • Temperatures aren't expected to climb above the freezing mark for at least the next seven days, forecasters say

    • Tuesday is expected to be the warmest day of the frigid stretch, with a comparatively balmy forecast high of 31 degrees

    • Central Park is expected to see an average temperature of 19 degrees, well below the normal average of 29 degrees for the next 7 days

    It'll be freezing until 2018. 

    Arctic high pressure building into the region is expected to plunge the tri-state area into the depths of winter's chill for at least seven days straight, with forecasters saying temps are likely to stay below freezing through New Year's weekend. 

    The National Weather Service said Tuesday Central Park is expected to see an average temperature of 19 degrees, well below the normal average of 29 degrees for the next seven-day period. 

    Tuesday is expected to be the warmest day of the frigid stretch, with a comparatively balmy forecast high of 31 degrees, before a stretch of bone-chilling weather forecasters say will keep us in the low to mid 20s until Jan. 4, when we just maybe might hit freezing again. 

    Extreme Weather: Snow in the Deep South

    Wind chills will make it feel much colder, though, and people who are particularly vulnerable to such weather are advised to stay inside as much as possible. Sun over the next few days won't help much, and Storm Team 4 says a chance for snow showers returns Friday into Saturday. 

