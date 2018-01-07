What to Know Temperatures may climb above freezing on Monday for the first time in 13 days

Although Sunday is still dangerously cold, it should feel less harsh because there is less wind

Monday afternoon will also see a wintry mix that could make for a slippery commute home

The end to the region's frigid cold streak may be near, but it's breaking records to the bitter end.

The temperatures may climb above freezing on Monday for the first time in 13 days. That would be the third longest subfreezing stretch ever recorded in Central Park.

Overnight cold temps broke daily record lows again, including at JFK airport where it reached 5 degrees. The previous record was 6 degrees.

Bridgeport smashed its previous record of 7 degrees with a low of minus 1 degree. Islip also set a new record of two degrees, beating the previous record of 6 degrees.

Photo credit: NBC 4 New York

Although it's still cold, Sunday will feel less harsh with a high of 20 and lighter winds. The windchills should stay above zero, according to Storm Team 4.

"You still need all the layers that you can put on," meteorologist Raphael Miranda said.

The big warmup comes on Monday, but that will also bring a wintry mix between 2 p.m. and 6 p.m., making for a slippery commute. Most of the precipitation will be north and west of the city.

Photo credit: NBC 4 New York

The warmup will be the first relief since a blizzard on Thursday that dumped as much as 13 inches of snow in some parts of New York City.

