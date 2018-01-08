What to Know Temperatures may climb above freezing on Monday for the first time in 13 days

Monday afternoon will also see a wintry mix that could make for a slippery commute home

After that, Storm Team 4 says that temperatures should climb throughout the week, hitting the mid 50s on Friday

The region's seemingly endless streak of arctic temperatures could finally come to an end Monday.

After three days where temperatures in New York City failed to top the 20-degree mark and nearly two weeks of highs in the 20s before it, Storm Team 4 forecasts the mercury in Central Park will hit a comparably balmy 33 degrees this afternoon.

The relief won't come without a cost, however, as a winter-weather system pushes through the tri-state in the afternoon, bringing light snow and sleet along with it that could make for a slippery ride home. A winter weather advisory is in place for central and southern New Jersey.

But the silver lining to those clouds is a continued warming trend that should stick around for the rest of the week. On Tuesday, highs could hit 43. Wednesday, a somewhat cooler 38. But by Friday, Storm Team 4 says temperatures could hit 54 degrees in New York City.

The entire region should see the warming, which comes after a bitter, record-breaking cold snap with winds that made it feel as though it was 10 degrees below -- and even colder, in some spots -- from Friday to Sunday. And that was on the heels of a blizzard that dumped as much as 13 inches of snow in parts of the city on Thursday.

If the temperatures fail to climb above 32 degrees on Monday, however, it would extend what is already the third-longest stretch of freezing temperatures ever recorded in Central Park. The last time temperatures topped the freezing mark in the park was on Dec. 26.