The body of Hyo Lee (inset left) was found behind a dumpster here in Englewood in 1999. Authorities have identified Jose Colon (inset right) as the suspect.

What to Know Using advanced forensic technology, New Jersey state police have identified a suspect in the 1999 cold case rape and murder of Hyo Lee

The suspect, Jose Colon, is now considered a fugitive from justice, as he was deported back to his native Nicaragua in 2005

Authorities also announced Thursday the creation of a new Cold Case Homicide Unit within the Bergen County Prosecutor's Office

New Jersey state police and prosecutors say they've charged a fugitive suspect in the cold-case sexual assault and murder of an Englewood woman on July 4, 1999, and are looking to have him extradited back to the U.S.

The 33-year-old victim, Hyo Lee, had left her home on North Dean Street just after midnight Sunday, July 4, 1999, to go for a walk, authorities said. She was sexually assaulted and murdered, and her body was found later that morning behind a dumpster in Englewood.

The case remained a mystery until March 2018, when evidence was resubmitted to the New Jersey State Police Office of Forensic Sciences amid advancement in forensic technology.

Investigators were able to create a DNA profile of the killer, and it was uploaded to a national DNA database. That's how Jose Colon, a.k.a. Luis Chavez, was identified.

Colon has been arrested in Cleveland, Ohio, in 1999 for a similar crime; the victim in that case survived, and after serving time in Ohio state prison for the assault, he was deported back to his native Nicaragua.

State and federal authorities are working to locate Colon and extradite him to the U.S. to stand trial for murder. He's been entered into a nationwide law enforcement database as a fugitive from justice.

"When a crime goes unsolved – especially a serious crime like murder or rape – justice is denied, victims and survivors lack closure, and a dangerous criminal may be left free to victimize others," said Bergen County Attorney General Gurbir S. Grewal. "Beyond that, society is harmed, because our faith in justice and our sense of security under the rule of law are shaken."

Officials also announced Thursday they've created a new Cold Case Homicide Unit within the Bergen County Prosecutor's Office; the unit is a joint effort between state police and state prosecutors, and is already reviewing more than 90 cold cases dating back to the 1950s.

"This Cold Case Homicide Unit is testament that the Bergen County Prosecutor’s Office does not forget the victims of violent crimes no matter how much time passes, and that we will dedicate the energy and resources to bring justice to those victims whenever possible," said Acting Bergen County Prosecutor Dennis Calo.

Lee was a recent immigrant from South Korea who was working at a nail salon at the time, according to police.